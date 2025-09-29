Navratri, Day 8: Shanaya, Alia Slay In Peacock Green

On the eighth day of Navratri, Goddess Mahagauri, the symbol of purity and inner strength, is worshipped.

The colour of the day is peacock green, a shade that radiates freshness and power.

From saris to lehengas, here’s how celebs have rocked this vibrant hue.

IMAGE: For those chasing timeless festive glam, Alia Bhatt dazzles in a Banarasi sari that’s all about old-school elegance with a modern glow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s sequinned lehenga with a stone-encrusted blouse screams full-on festive sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between soft and glam in a silk sari teamed with a shimmery gold spaghetti blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty gives the sari a modern twist in an Indo-western halter gown that blends classic drape with red carpet drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it bold and breezy in a printed kurta with a slit, ditching the bottoms for a modish look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Savleen Manchanda/Instagram