HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Navratri, Day 8: Shanaya, Alia Slay In Peacock Green

Navratri, Day 8: Shanaya, Alia Slay In Peacock Green

By RISHIKA SHAH
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 29, 2025 12:03 IST

x

On the eighth day of Navratri, Goddess Mahagauri, the symbol of purity and inner strength, is worshipped.

The colour of the day is peacock green, a shade that radiates freshness and power.

From saris to lehengas, here’s how celebs have rocked this vibrant hue. 

IMAGE: For those chasing timeless festive glam, Alia Bhatt dazzles in a Banarasi sari that’s all about old-school elegance with a modern glow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s sequinned lehenga with a stone-encrusted blouse screams full-on festive sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between soft and glam in a silk sari teamed with a shimmery gold spaghetti blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty gives the sari a modern twist in an Indo-western halter gown that blends classic drape with red carpet drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it bold and breezy in a printed kurta with a slit, ditching the bottoms for a modish look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Savleen Manchanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon keeps it fuss-free yet fab in a pre-draped sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange
Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange
Khushi, Sanya Get Party-Ready In Grey
Khushi, Sanya Get Party-Ready In Grey
Trisha, Ananya Get Gorgeous In Green
Trisha, Ananya Get Gorgeous In Green
Pooja, Kriti Shine Bright in Yellow
Pooja, Kriti Shine Bright in Yellow
Deepika, Bhumi Go Royal With Blue
Deepika, Bhumi Go Royal With Blue

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 2

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 3

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

VIDEOS

Hare Rama, Hare Krishna bhajan echoes at the Times Square in New York0:40

Hare Rama, Hare Krishna bhajan echoes at the Times Square...

Fans in green jersey left red faced as India defeat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final3:21

Fans in green jersey left red faced as India defeat...

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India defeat Pak in Asia Cup final0:30

Pakistani fan goes back with disappointment as India...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV