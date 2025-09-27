HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navratri, Day 6: Khushi, Sanya Get Party-Ready In Grey

By REDIFF STYLE
September 27, 2025 09:17 IST

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. 

The theme for this day is grey, symbolising strength and balance.

Scroll through to see how you can style yourself in elegant grey ensembles inspired by your favourite celebs.

Navratri day 6, grey colour outfit ideas

IMAGE: Malaika models a crepe sari worn over a full sleeved blouse that has pearls and tassel detailing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

Navratri day 6, grey colour outfit ideas

IMAGE: Keerthy's edgy makeup syncs perfectly with her custom gown, which features a massive bow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Navratri day 6, grey colour outfit ideas

IMAGE: Pair your grey with monochrome black like Kajal Aggarwal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

 

Navratri day 6, grey colour outfit ideas

IMAGE: Take notes from Sanya Malhotra on how to use silver accessories to make a subtle statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Navratri day 6, grey colour outfit ideas

IMAGE: A grey skirt, a chic printed jacket and an embellished sling bag -- Rasika Dugal shows how to ace festive layering. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

Navratri day 6, grey colour outfit ideas

IMAGE: Designed by Rimzim Dadu, Khushi's outfit is inspired from tribal craft and features mirrors and metal wires -- a creative mix of tradition and artistry. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimzim Dadu/Instagram

navratri day 6, grey colour

REDIFF STYLE
