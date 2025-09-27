Navratri, Day 6: Khushi, Sanya Get Party-Ready In Grey

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri.

The theme for this day is grey, symbolising strength and balance.

Scroll through to see how you can style yourself in elegant grey ensembles inspired by your favourite celebs.

IMAGE: Malaika models a crepe sari worn over a full sleeved blouse that has pearls and tassel detailing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Keerthy's edgy makeup syncs perfectly with her custom gown, which features a massive bow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

IMAGE: Pair your grey with monochrome black like Kajal Aggarwal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Take notes from Sanya Malhotra on how to use silver accessories to make a subtle statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: A grey skirt, a chic printed jacket and an embellished sling bag -- Rasika Dugal shows how to ace festive layering. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram