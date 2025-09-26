HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navratri, Day 5: Trisha, Ananya Get Gorgeous In Green

September 26, 2025 12:02 IST

On Day Five of Navratri, Skandamata, the mother of Lord Karthikeya, is worshipped.

This year, the theme for Day Five is green, a colour that symbolises growth, prosperity and new beginnings.

Check out how your favourite celebs embrace the festive vibe in gorgeous green outfits.

IMAGE: Trisha Krishnan stuns in a green kurta set with a scalloped hem dupatta and emerald and diamond jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rashi's monochrome halter neck blouse goes perfectly with her sheer embroidered sari. The stacked kundan bangles and earrings are sone pe suhagaPhotograph: Kind courtesy Preetam Jukalkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For those who love to flaunt their abs, Sonal Chauhan models a fishnet inspired lehenga choli with a bold slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Green but make it dazzle! Shriya Saran rocks a sequinned outfit that's party-perfect. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karn Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya uses the magic of contrast by wearing fresh flowers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No one does corporate dressing like Malaika in this top-to-toe green suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helen Anthony/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena shows you on how to add a touch of green and glam to your workout gear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In the mood to party? Shanaya's backless green bodycon brings ultra-mod vibes that has the GenZ stamp of approval. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Shobeika/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nushratt Bharuccha adds a floral touch to her green flared dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keerthy's green jumpsuit is quirky and playful, adding fun to your festive wardrobe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

