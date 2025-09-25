HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navratri, Day 4: Pooja, Kriti Shine Bright in Yellow

Navratri, Day 4: Pooja, Kriti Shine Bright in Yellow

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
September 25, 2025 11:31 IST

On Day 4 of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda, the cosmic creator, is worshipped.

The colour for Day 4 is yellow, which symbolises brightness and joy.

From saris to palazzos, these celebs show you how to radiate joy in this happy colour.

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: During festive events, there is nothing as elegant as a traditional silk sari worn with contrasting gemstone jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: For those who want to look traditional minus the effort, Shilpa Shetty models a silk panelled sleeveless kurta with petal hem detailing and hand embroidered sequins; the matching dhoti has a delicate embroidered edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madzinlabel/Instagram

 

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: Sara looks cute in a backless powder yellow bodycon dress; her accessories too are in a sunny mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

 

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: If you want to wear yellow from top to toe, Kriti shows you how to play with textures and prints without going overboard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Mirchandani/Instagram

 

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: Sharvari looks totally crushworthy in this ruffled dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: If a colour can lift your mood, Nargis believes it has to be yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

Navratri yellow day 4

IMAGE: Ever thought of styling a monochrome skirt like Sneha does? Her hand-embroidered jacket instantly makes it worth talking about. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha/Instagram

navratri day four yellow

REDIFF STYLE
