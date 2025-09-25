Navratri, Day 4: Pooja, Kriti Shine Bright in Yellow

On Day 4 of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda, the cosmic creator, is worshipped.
The colour for Day 4 is yellow, which symbolises brightness and joy.
From saris to palazzos, these celebs show you how to radiate joy in this happy colour.
IMAGE: During festive events, there is nothing as elegant as a traditional silk sari worn with contrasting gemstone jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: For those who want to look traditional minus the effort, Shilpa Shetty models a silk panelled sleeveless kurta with petal hem detailing and hand embroidered sequins; the matching dhoti has a delicate embroidered edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madzinlabel/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara looks cute in a backless powder yellow bodycon dress; her accessories too are in a sunny mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram
IMAGE: If you want to wear yellow from top to toe, Kriti shows you how to play with textures and prints without going overboard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Mirchandani/Instagram
IMAGE: Sharvari looks totally crushworthy in this ruffled dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: If a colour can lift your mood, Nargis believes it has to be yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram
IMAGE: Ever thought of styling a monochrome skirt like Sneha does? Her hand-embroidered jacket instantly makes it worth talking about. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha/Instagram