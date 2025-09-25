Navratri, Day 4: Pooja, Kriti Shine Bright in Yellow

On Day 4 of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda, the cosmic creator, is worshipped.

The colour for Day 4 is yellow, which symbolises brightness and joy.

From saris to palazzos, these celebs show you how to radiate joy in this happy colour.

IMAGE: During festive events, there is nothing as elegant as a traditional silk sari worn with contrasting gemstone jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: For those who want to look traditional minus the effort, Shilpa Shetty models a silk panelled sleeveless kurta with petal hem detailing and hand embroidered sequins; the matching dhoti has a delicate embroidered edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madzinlabel/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara looks cute in a backless powder yellow bodycon dress; her accessories too are in a sunny mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

IMAGE: If you want to wear yellow from top to toe, Kriti shows you how to play with textures and prints without going overboard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Mirchandani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari looks totally crushworthy in this ruffled dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: If a colour can lift your mood, Nargis believes it has to be yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram