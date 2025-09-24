Navratri, Day 3: Amrya, Bhumi Go Royal With Blue

On day three of Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped.

According to Hindu mythology, she is the married avatar of Goddess Parvati.

This year, day three is marked by royal blue, signifying richness and royalty.

These striking blue outfits will to help you channel your princessy vibe.

IMAGE: Deepika is absolutely queenlike in this blue sari with its embroidered zari border; she completes the look with a gorgeous choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul goes for desi glam in a blue printed sari paired wonderfully with a strappy mirror work blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

IMAGE: Amrya's pleated lehenga is both artistic and festive, perfect for your garba party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabeer India/Instagram

IMAGE: Genelia shows how to embrace the tradition of handwowen embroidery with modern denim wear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Dsouza/Instagram