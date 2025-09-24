HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Navratri, Day 3: Amrya, Bhumi Go Royal With Blue

By REDIFF STYLE
September 24, 2025 08:25 IST

On day three of Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. 

According to Hindu mythology, she is the married avatar of Goddess Parvati.

This year, day three is marked by royal blue, signifying richness and royalty.

These striking blue outfits will to help you channel your princessy vibe.

IMAGE: Deepika is absolutely queenlike in this blue sari with its embroidered zari border; she completes the look with a gorgeous choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul goes for desi glam in a blue printed sari paired wonderfully with a strappy mirror work blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amrya's pleated lehenga is both artistic and festive, perfect for your garba party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabeer India/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Genelia shows how to embrace the tradition of handwowen embroidery with modern denim wear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Dsouza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We saved you the best for last. Bhumi models a custom ink blue Benarsi sari designed by Vaishali Shadangule draped in contemporary style. Her blouse is textured and has applique flower embroidery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Satish Pednekar/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
