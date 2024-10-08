News
Navratri, Day 6: Tamannah, Deepika Are Radiant In Red

By REDIFF STYLE
October 08, 2024 09:46 IST
Goddess Durga takes on versatile forms, embodying the many aspects of the divine feminine.

Day 6 of Navratri celebrates the fierce and powerful energy of Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of the Navadurga.

The colour of the day is red, symbolising the vigour of this auspicious occasion and making it the perfect time to ‘paint the town’ in this dramatic hue!

Navratri: Komal Pandey in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Komal Pandey stuns in a mesmerising red sari and a blouse that is oh-so-festive but certainly not for the faint-hearted.

She accessorises it with ethnic oxidised silver jewellery.

 

Navratri: Tamannah Bhatia in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the bar high in this romantic sari paired with a form-fitting matching corset blouse, proving that curves should always be celebrated.

 

Navratri: Deepika Padukone in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone’s bandhani sari is what dreams are made of. But what’s even more exquisite is that beautifully embroidered blouse.

Paired with a fresh jasmine gajra and winged liner, she’s the classic Indian beauty.

 

Navratri: Kajal A Kitchlu in red

Photograph: Courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Who would have thought a modest red chikankari suit could look so cool? Kajal A Kitchlu’s backless tie-up anarkali is an absolute fashion must-have.

 

Navratri: Priyanka Chopra in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Radiant as ever, Priyanka Chopra opts for a playful yet elegant look with a light-weight chiffon sari, a gorgeous pearl necklace and a glamorous updo.

 

Navratri: Prajakta Koli in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli’s desi style offers a lesson in simplicity with flair.

Her manicured white nails, statement necklace and stacked bangles add just the right touch of zing to her lehariya print outfit.

 

 

 

Navratri: Malavika Mohanan in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

You can never go wrong with a traditional red silk saree and fresh flowers in your hair, as Malavika Mohanan demonstrates.

The tassel detail at the back adds a lovely touch!

 

Navratri: Jasmine Bhasin in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin brings timeless elegance to ethnic wear with her sleek red and gold kaftan, paired with tailored straight-cut pants for a polished look.

 

Navratri Dhvani Banushali in red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhvani Bhanushali/Instagram

With statement jhumkas and a bright smile to complement her red flared kurta, Dhvani Bhanushali shows us how to elevate the glam factor effortlessly.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

