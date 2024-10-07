Reader Pix: A Fun Garba In Our Building

Dear Readers, share your fun Navratri moments with us. Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix).

She's a Bengali.

He's a Tamilian.

But Puja Kumar, her Ashwin and their daughters, Sanjana and Dakshayani, celebrate Navratri with great enthusiasm.

This weekend, they danced the garba at their building in Goregaon East, north Mumbai.

We start with Puja and her family, followed by their friends.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Puja Kumar

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

