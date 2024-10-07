News
Home  » Get Ahead » Reader Pix: A Fun Garba In Our Building

Reader Pix: A Fun Garba In Our Building

By PUJA KUMAR
Last updated on: October 07, 2024 17:10 IST
Dear Readers, share your fun Navratri moments with us. Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix).

She's a Bengali.

He's a Tamilian.

But Puja Kumar, her Ashwin and their daughters, Sanjana and Dakshayani, celebrate Navratri with great enthusiasm.

This weekend, they danced the garba at their building in Goregaon East, north Mumbai.

We start with Puja and her family, followed by their friends.

Garba

Photographs: Kind courtesy Puja Kumar

 

Garba

 

Garba

 

 

Garba

 

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Navratri

 
PUJA KUMAR
