Navratri, Day 3: Nushrratt, Alaya Look Great In Grey

On Day 3 of Navratri, we pay tribute to the mighty Goddess Chandraghanta.

Wearing a crescent moon on her forehead, she embodies elegance and serenity.

Today, we embrace the colour grey, a symbol of strength, resilience and the courage to face life’s obstacles.

This hue serves as a powerful reminder of our innate ability to overcome challenges.

Opt for a stunning grey lehenga or a sleek sari, just like your favourite celebrities, to make a memorable fashion statement while you go pandal hopping or dance the night away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F’s lovely grey lehenga features exquisite surface ornamentation and a playful ruffled dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Baruccha /Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha is immaculately styled to perfection in her silver-grey lehenga, statement earrings and glam hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala is the ultimate sari queen in her sequin embroidered chevron, perfect for the festivities!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s ravishing floral sequin lehenga is what dreams are made of.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is ready to twirl in style with a whimsical rhinestone-studded lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Replete with sequins, embroidered floral applique and feathers, Mrunal Thakur’s maximalist lehenga is definitely on our festive wishlist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Modelesque Shanaya Kapoor is a vision in her draped glory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s grey lehenga choli is the perfect mix of sparkly and sultry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is elegance personified in this beautiful grey sari paired with statement jhumkas and a simple bindi.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

