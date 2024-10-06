News
Navratri, Day 4: Sonakshi, Kangana Stun In Orange

By REDIFF STYLE
October 06, 2024 11:34 IST
Whether you're keeping it classic in a sari or going bold with a statement lehenga, the colour orange will make you shine.

On Day 4 of Sharad Navratri, we celebrate the radiant Goddess Kushmanda, the harbinger of light and energy.

Her aura of warmth and positivity is represented by the vibrant hue of orange, which symbolises enthusiasm, creativity and courage.

This celebratory colour is the perfect pick for adding that spark to your festive wardrobe.

To inspire you, we’ve curated some jaw-dropping celebrity looks in shades of orange, each serving major style goals.

Navratri: Raashii Khanna in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna is elegance personified in this traditional orange sari with intricate gold detailing.

Paired with delicate jewellery, she looks lovely, doesn’t she?

 

Navratri: Sonakshi Sinha in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha takes festive fashion to another level with her orange mirror-work jacket.

 

Navratri: Sobhita Dhulipala in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in this luxurious orange silk sari that exudes vintage charm.

The rich fabric and beautiful accessories make this look elegant, with just the right hint of drama.

 

Navratri: Kanagana Ranaut in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut goes classic with this traditional orange sari and ethnic jewellery that brings an old-world charm to her look.

 

Navratri: Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna/Instagram

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna stuns in a vibrant Banarasi sari paired with an extravagantly embroidered purple blouse.

Tying the two together are the orange peacocks on the sleeves.

 

 

Navratri: Urvashi Rautela in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela keeps it simple in this orange anarkali with its gold accents.

 

Navratri: Priyanka Mohan in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

Priyanka Mohan’s orange sari with its gold border is a lovely blend of the tradition and the contemporary.

 

Navratri: Sonam Bajwa in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Sonam Bajwa’s got us mesmerised in her soft orange lehenga, complete with delicate floral embroidery.

The voluminous skirt and minimal jewellery keep the look fresh, festive and oh-so-chic.

 

Navratri: Sneha Bhawsar in orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha Bhawsar/Instagram

Sneha Bhawsar opts for a gold butti orange sari that she contrasts with a white blouse.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Navratri, Day 4: Orange

REDIFF STYLE
