Home  » Get Ahead » Navratri, Day 5: Sara, Kareena Look Wow In White

Navratri, Day 5: Sara, Kareena Look Wow In White

By REDIFF STYLE
October 07, 2024 10:27 IST
On Day 5 of Sharad Navratri, we celebrate Goddess Skandamata, the divine parent of Lord Kartikeya, who embodies the nurturing power of a mother.

The colour for today is white, symbolising purity, peace and serenity.f

It’s the perfect shade to express calm elegance even as you make a striking statement during the festivities.

Navratri: Deepika Padukone in white

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look -- a white sari with pleated balloon hem and a statement pearl collar -- is just what you need to stand out.

 

Navratri: Kareena Kapoor Khan in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan captivates in a graceful white anarkali. The flowing silhouette and gold details add a regal air, making it an excellent choice for the evening.

 

Navratri: Sonam Kapoor in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor embraces simplicity in this white lehenga.

The white and gold combination, with her hair pulled back into a neat chignon, and her pearl jewellery add sophistication to the look.

 

Navratri: Taapsee Pannu in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

If you want to stand out, you could consider Taapsee Pannu’s lovely, red-bordered white sari scattered with roses.

She repeats the roses as a hair adornment and the red on her blouse and nails.

The waist chain is a subtle, beautiful touch.

 

Navratri: Keerthy Suresh in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh joins the floral trend in a flower spangled sari and takes her look to a whole new level with the halterneck bowtie blouse.

 

 

Navratri: Kajal A Kitchlu in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Like Kajal A Kitchlu, you could opt for a statement lehenga that does all the talking.

 

Navratri: Surveen Chawla in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Surveen Chawla takes old-fashioned to a modern new level with her embellished gown and matching long jacket.

This outfit gives tradition a chic edge.

 

Navratri: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sheer white sari with its stunning detailing is an ethereal look that is perfect for making a graceful statement.

 

Navratri: Sara Ali Khan in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan /Instagram

Gold, silver and white flowers. A lace bordered sari and an embellished sheer-backed blouse. Diamonds on her ears and her finger. Sara Ali Khan’s look will make the world go palat, palat, palat.

 

Navratri: Sara Ali Khan in white

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan /Instagram

Sara seems to asking herself, ‘How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ke tum itni khoobsurat lago.’

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
