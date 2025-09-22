Navratri, Day 1: How To Sizzle In White

Navratri, the season of fasting, celebration and grand dandiya nights, is finally here.

Throughout these nine days and nine nights, everyone will step out in their fanciest outfits to dance to the beats of the garba.

Each day, Goddess Durga will be dressed in different attire, each symbolising a unique virtue.

This year, Day One of Navratri is marked by white -- a colour that defines purity, peace and new beginnings.

Whether you are stepping out for an office meeting, a casual evening with friends or to revel in the Navratri spirit, here are some ways in which you can style your white look.

IMAGE: If you're on vacation, Vaani Kapoor shows you how to slay white in crochet even as you keep it casual by pairing it with your favourite denim and bright-rimmed shades. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan keeps it traditional in an ivory white lehenga with intricate hand-embroidered designs. The layered emerald choker and soft hair and makeup are a nice, elegant touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Torani Official/Instagram

IMAGE: Taapsee's couture look is chic and elegant, just right for a fun party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Mirchandani/Instagram

IMAGE: Even an embroidered jacket like this can be a powerful style statement; all you need are the right accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Speaking of accessories, statement temple jewellery and layered designs in gold can instantly elevate any white outfit. Pro tip: Don't, however, overdo it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: When we say white and gold are fashionable together, we are also referring to this statement look from Sanya Malhotra. She creates a perfect blend of contemporary meets desi diva, pairing a silk slit skirt with a white blazer, layered jewellery and mogra-laden loose hair bun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Forum Majithia/Instagram