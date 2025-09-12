HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Seen Janhvi's Gold Collection?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 12, 2025 10:39 IST

After Rekha, if there is an actor who loves to dress up in all forms of gold, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor.

Whether it is at red carpet events, award shows, or photoshoots, Janhvi effortlessly gravitates toward gold tones.

From statement neckpieces to embellished blouses, we've bookmarked some of her most elegant gold-inspired looks for your inspiration.

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

Photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi wore this gold Prada outfit to the Toronto International Film Festival with matching golden heels this week.

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

She embraces her southern roots in this silk sari and traditional gold jewellery. Don't you love her jhumkas?

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

In a structured snake-skin inspired Gaurav Gupta creation, she is ready to walk the red carpet.

 

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

If making waves had a visual representation, this awe-inspiring creation would be it.

 

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

For Janhvi, gold spells luxury and she owns it like a queen. 'Ek din sona, ek din heera' she'd aptly captioned this picture.

 

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

In a gold embellished lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse and sheer and gold dupatta. Despite the overdose of gold, the actor manages to look balanced.

 

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

It would have a fashion faux pas to wear a choker over a rich embroidered top like this one. But trust Janhvi to show you how to use layering to advantage.

 

Jhanvi Kapoor's love for gold

The gem-studded heirloom jewellery looks perfect with this golden dawani set. The addition of mogra flowers further elevates her traditional look.

 

janhvi kapoor's gold collection

