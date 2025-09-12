Seen Janhvi's Gold Collection?

After Rekha, if there is an actor who loves to dress up in all forms of gold, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor.

Whether it is at red carpet events, award shows, or photoshoots, Janhvi effortlessly gravitates toward gold tones.

From statement neckpieces to embellished blouses, we've bookmarked some of her most elegant gold-inspired looks for your inspiration.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi wore this gold Prada outfit to the Toronto International Film Festival with matching golden heels this week.

She embraces her southern roots in this silk sari and traditional gold jewellery. Don't you love her jhumkas?

In a structured snake-skin inspired Gaurav Gupta creation, she is ready to walk the red carpet.

If making waves had a visual representation, this awe-inspiring creation would be it.

For Janhvi, gold spells luxury and she owns it like a queen. 'Ek din sona, ek din heera' she'd aptly captioned this picture.

In a gold embellished lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse and sheer and gold dupatta. Despite the overdose of gold, the actor manages to look balanced.

It would have a fashion faux pas to wear a choker over a rich embroidered top like this one. But trust Janhvi to show you how to use layering to advantage.

The gem-studded heirloom jewellery looks perfect with this golden dawani set. The addition of mogra flowers further elevates her traditional look.