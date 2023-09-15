News
Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice

Kashmira's Sugar, Spice, All Things Nice

September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023 09:59 IST
If there's one thing Kashmira Pardeshi loves, it's taking mirror selfies :)

The cute-as-a-button actor from The Freelancer loves to dress up and aims to hit the right notes 'between flower-sweet and fire-wild'.

Kashmira has acted in Tamil and Telugu films as well, including Rider, Anbarivu, Vasantha Mullai and Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

You would have also spotted this Pune lass in Mission Mangal.

IMAGE: Just the kind of sari to breathe fresh life into your workday wardrobe.
The sword necklace reminds Kashmira of her 'nani -- a fearless warrior -- with the real Rajput spirit'.
And we absolutely love the blouse!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kashmira Pardeshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Inner wear can make for fun outerwear...

 

IMAGE: Waiting for her prince?

 

IMAGE: 'Aloha'! Isn't she as pretty as that little white flower tucked into her hair?

  

IMAGE: Pink and white are her favourite shades and she has mastered the art of the perfect bathroom selfie.

 

IMAGE: No jewellery. Nude make-up. Yet, she stands out. And she knows it.

 

IMAGE: Gosh, those roses are pretty. But who's prettier?

