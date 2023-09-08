The Pretty Lady Behind What Jhumka

When Jonita Gandhi sings What Jhumka, the thumkas automatically start.

But our Dil Ka Telephone goes Ring-Ring-Ra-Ra Ring when Jonita gets ready to party with plenty of bling, glitz and shimmer for company.

Trust us when we say there's no need for flashlights on the stage when she performs with a wardrobe like that!

You can get a glimpse of her ultra-refined fashion prowess at concerts, red carpets and social media.

'I know we all overuse the term fusion,' she confesses, 'but guys I AM fusion... and sometimes, so are my outfits'.

IMAGE: If you've got a waistline worth flaunting, that's how you do it. In lilac, no less.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jonita Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Going for the bold, bad girl look, Jonita? You've aced it!

IMAGE: When you decide to go all-black and then change your mind :)

Do studded eyeliners ever go out of fashion? Glam queen Helen would say a firm no!

IMAGE: Netted neon, faux leather high-waist shorts and boots that seem chained to your feet... How grunge is that!

IMAGE: That the 'fusion' she was talking about.

The bomber jacket gets a desi tadka with a bindi, traditional choker and metallic kadas.

IMAGE: Gorgeous in green.

IMAGE: When you want to go absolutely casual!