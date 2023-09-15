News
Vaani Will Take Your Breath Away!

Vaani Will Take Your Breath Away!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
September 15, 2023 09:14 IST
From Vaani Kapoor to Radhika Madan to Sania Mirza, all the fashionistas were there at the GlobalSpa magazine awards.

And here's how stunning they looked.

They left Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani dazzled!

IMAGE: The most cheerful celeb of the evening: Vaani Kapoor.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Is this gorgeous back the reason for her sunshiney mood?

 

IMAGE: When you take a single colour and ace it! Take a bow,Saiyami Kher.

 

IMAGE: The magic about sequins is how they catch the light.Radhika Madan keeps her make-up dewy so that she does not distract from their glory. 

 

IMAGE: Sania Mirza, in bold red, stays faithful to her love for pantsuits.
Is she twinning with Babil Khan?

 

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi takes you straight to the past in this feathered jumpsuit.
And brings you right back to the present with the exaggerated sleeves.

 

IMAGE: It could have been a simple black dress. But Jiya Shankar decides to razzmatazz it.

 

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait, pretty in purple, pearls and golden baubles.

 

IMAGE: Mahima Makwana show you how cutouts can totally change an outfit.

 

IMAGE: Maanya Singh is all smiles in a black silhouette with green bead work.

 

IMAGE: Hooded beauty Raashii Khanna.

 

IMAGE: Zareen Khan loves her curves.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
