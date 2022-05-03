Met Gala: Bold And The Beautiful

The theme for this year's Met Gala in New York City was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the dress code being 'gilded glamour.'

Please click on the images for glimpses from America's biggest fashion party of the year.

IMAGE: Naomi Campbell dazzled in a black Burberry custom wool gown featuring hand embellished crystals designed by Riccardo Tisci.

The supermodel, who turns 52 on May 22, accessorised her look with 3D crystal face makeup and a yellow diamond necklace.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Singer Gwen Stefani opted for a voluminous neon gown with a bandeau top and matching gloves.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Supermodel Gigi Hadid paid a perfect tribute to the dramatic fashion era wearing a burgundy corset catsuit with a custom puffer coat from Versace.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cardi B stunned in a tulle column dress which according to Versace 'took 20 members of the Atelier 1300 hours to complete.'

'Medusa medallions and the Versace Greca embellished in crystal decorate the chains, visually recalling coins in an abundance of glamour. The intricate embroidery features also on the arms and neckline, with a hand-sculpted collar that plays into the traditional image of a Victorian coat ruff,' the label detailed about the rapper's Met Gala outfit.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Winnie Harlow made heads turn in a white feathery dress designed by Iris van Herpen. The white and gold headpiece was the show stealer.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner -- Priyanka Chopra's brother-in-law and sister-in-law -- perfectly complemented each other as they stepped out in black and white Louis Vuitton ensembles.

While Joe paired his black and white lace top with a white jacket featuring a lace tail, Sophie covered her bump in a black full sleeved gown.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Karlie Kloss turned to goth for inspiration as she modelled a figure hugging strappy gown from Givenchy with lace detailing leaving very little to the imagination.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Singer Katy Perry appeared in a custom black silk chiffon and lace gown with draped corset bodice from Oscar de la Renta.

Don't miss the handcrafted taffeta roses on the dress.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Imaan Hammam chose this icy blue Oscar de la Renta with pleated silk chiffon gown featuring a long train for the red carpet.

The backless dress is beautifully accessorised with diamond chains.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bella Hadid reminded us of a black swan in this edgy black corset with lace leggings and chiffon skirt from Burberry designed by Riccardo Tisci.

Photograph:Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Dakota Johson was amazing in a sheer bejwelled jumpsuit from Gucci which she paired with a ruby robe.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images