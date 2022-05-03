Met Gala: Meet The Kardashians!

We got to see all the Kardashians together on the red carpet at a Met Gala.

California residents Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney looked fabulous as they made an appearance at Met Gala 2022 in New York City.

While Kim, Kylie and Kendall have been regularly spotted on the Met Gala red carpet, it was Khloe and Kourtney's debut.

Want to see what the Kardashians wore to fashion's big night? Click on the images, folks!

IMAGE: Leading the pack was Kim Kardashian, dressed in a figure-hugging gown embellished with sequins.

Kim walked in with Pete Davidson, the comedian who she is currently seeing and who reportedly has KIM tattoed on his chest.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Khloe Kardashian chose a gold Moschino gown for her Met Gala debut.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kylie Jenner turned up in a white ruffled gown, complete with a veiled baseball cap.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner paired her high-waist black ruffled skirt with a sleeveless see-through top.

While she kept her look minimal, one couldn't help notice her bleached eyebrows.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker walked in together, colour coordinated in white and black.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images