The Bombshell From Netflix's Class

Playful necklines. Dramatic eyes.

Smart, daring cuts that show off the best of real estate.

Fun, majedar dressing.

Breakout star of Netflix's Class (where she played Koel Kalra) Naina Bhan has made an indelible impression on fashionable minds with her mast fashion.

Several fans have mistaken her for Hollywood star Ana de Armas, 'cause of her silky, smooth hair, eloquent eyes and elfin face'.

A graduate in film-making from the National Institute of Design, New Delhi, Naina took Hindustani classical music lessons as a child.

She borrows style notes from her mom, who 'always heroed kurtas as the essential summer wardrobe'.

IMAGE: Clowncore is the trend of the season, and Naina brings on the theatrics with a multitude of colours and a peek at her intriguing tattoo and calls it 'serving bubblegum baddie energy'.

IMAGE: From joker to queen. She can be every card in the pack.

Red carpet royalty or black siren? Whichever. But bewitchingly good.

IMAGE: Will this look help the 'hot student of the Class' find a seat at the table of her choice?

Naina is a smoke show in white satin, her hair worn in soft perms and pearls gleaming at her neck.

IMAGE: Notice that Naina's choice of clothes allows her to play different characters with each outfit and each day.

A yellow gown so good and comfy that you'll not want to get off the easy chair.

Feel she's got a singer Dua Lipa vibe in this pic and break into Be The One any second?

IMAGE: Suits in the backyard at night. An interesting proposition.

IMAGE: Isn't she bringing Mumbai to its knees in the most casual denim-T-shirt combo. Way to go, gal.

