News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Red Hot Amyra!

Red Hot Amyra!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 11, 2023 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How do you write a Memo to Love with your wardrobe?

You wear red and diamonds, dummy.

Amyra Dastur sashayed down the runway for Laxmi Diamonds at the Sahara Star hotel, Santacruz airport, Mumbai, in the enduring colour of romance and the hearts just emanated from her in waves.

IMAGE: She could be a female avatar of St Valentine himself in this starry getup.
The hero of Amyra's look has to be the elaborate diamond choker that made for such a winning choice with the gown.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She really is slammin' it.

 

IMAGE: And check out that smile -- gorgeous but enigmatic.

 

IMAGE: A diamond haar to razz up a purple ensemble.

 

IMAGE: Time travel: Zip back to the 1990s with a sheer sari with a scalloped hemline.

 

IMAGE: Amyra returns to break our hearts with Designer Nick Roshan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Diana Teaches You How To Take A Selfie
Diana Teaches You How To Take A Selfie
Ritika Singh's Hot Boxer Babe Look
Ritika Singh's Hot Boxer Babe Look
Khushi, Ananya, Rekha Rock Dior Show
Khushi, Ananya, Rekha Rock Dior Show
Tax On Bonus/Buyback Of Shares: What You Must Know
Tax On Bonus/Buyback Of Shares: What You Must Know
Tara Just Made Summer Hotter
Tara Just Made Summer Hotter
'In a good space', Nicky P hopes to make it his season
'In a good space', Nicky P hopes to make it his season
Shah sends clear message to China from Arunachal
Shah sends clear message to China from Arunachal

More like this

The Day Malaika Wore All The Sequins in Mumbai

The Day Malaika Wore All The Sequins in Mumbai

Sara's Simple Fundas For Summer

Sara's Simple Fundas For Summer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances