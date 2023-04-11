Red Hot Amyra!

How do you write a Memo to Love with your wardrobe?

You wear red and diamonds, dummy.

Amyra Dastur sashayed down the runway for Laxmi Diamonds at the Sahara Star hotel, Santacruz airport, Mumbai, in the enduring colour of romance and the hearts just emanated from her in waves.



The hero of Amyra's look has to be the elaborate diamond choker that made for such a winning choice with the gown.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: She could be a female avatar of St Valentine himself in this starry getup.

IMAGE: She really is slammin' it.

IMAGE: And check out that smile -- gorgeous but enigmatic.

IMAGE: A diamond haar to razz up a purple ensemble.

IMAGE: Time travel: Zip back to the 1990s with a sheer sari with a scalloped hemline.

IMAGE: Amyra returns to break our hearts with Designer Nick Roshan.