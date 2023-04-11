Lovely Bride Warina

News
By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 11, 2023
Red is our auspicious colour.

It brings up imagery of female strength, she-bravery and our shakti goddesses. It is therefore a bridal colour too. 

Warina Hussain leaned towards all things ageless and brave as a showstopping dulhan for Kesar Jewels in a red-and-white lehenga.

Warina looked prettily into the camera for Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: An arresting choli + subtle-hued sequin lehenga + matching dupatta = a bookmark-worthy look for a lifetime. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The gold temple jewellery might weigh more than a week's ration of rice but yet it was not over the top. 
Isn't she the perfect blend of classic and romantic?   

 

IMAGE: Warina wore a pefect bride mien.

 

IMAGE: Black and gold have been the best of pals since the beginning of time. 

 

IMAGE: Warina was escorted down the ramp one more graceful time by the men behind Kesar Jewels -- Rahul and Harsh Jain.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
