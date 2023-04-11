Lovely Bride Warina

Red is our auspicious colour.
It brings up imagery of female strength, she-bravery and our shakti goddesses. It is therefore a bridal colour too.
Warina Hussain leaned towards all things ageless and brave as a showstopping dulhan for Kesar Jewels in a red-and-white lehenga.
Warina looked prettily into the camera for Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.
IMAGE: An arresting choli
+ subtle-hued sequin lehenga
+ matching dupatta
= a bookmark-worthy look for a lifetime. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: The gold temple jewellery might weigh more than a week's ration of rice but yet it was not over the top.
Isn't she the perfect blend of classic and romantic?
IMAGE: Warina wore a pefect bride mien.
IMAGE: Black and gold have been the best of pals since the beginning of time.
IMAGE: Warina was escorted down the ramp one more graceful time by the men behind Kesar Jewels -- Rahul and Harsh Jain.