Lovely Bride Warina

Red is our auspicious colour.

It brings up imagery of female strength, she-bravery and our shakti goddesses. It is therefore a bridal colour too.

Warina Hussain leaned towards all things ageless and brave as a showstopping dulhan for Kesar Jewels in a red-and-white lehenga.

Warina looked prettily into the camera for Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: An arresting choli + subtle-hued sequin lehenga + matching dupatta = a bookmark-worthy look for a lifetime.

IMAGE: The gold temple jewellery might weigh more than a week's ration of rice but yet it was not over the top.

Isn't she the perfect blend of classic and romantic?

IMAGE: Warina wore a pefect bride mien.

IMAGE: Black and gold have been the best of pals since the beginning of time.