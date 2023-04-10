The Day Malaika Wore All The Sequins In Mumbai

Blingy.

Glitzy.

Nirvanic.

Is she part of a dream? Or an apparition?

Malaika spangled like a sapno ki rani, Saturday, as she strode the ramp for Shiv Narayan Jewellers.

In a never-seen-anything-like-it-before shimmering gown, saturated with sequins and diamonds, she blinded the crowd at Sahara Star, Mumbai.

Doesn't she look extreeeeeeme?

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com wore sunglasses while shooting Malaika's extraplanetary glow.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Did she saunter away with the whole jewellery shop?

IMAGE: Tiny sequins even made it to her eyelids.

IMAGE: The champagne-hued, seductive number lent her so much magnetism and a ginormous field of force.

IMAGE: Jewelled peas in a pod.

IMAGE: Brawn and gems work well together too.

And well you need solid muscle to wield this 'masterpiece (that) was crafted with 70,000 natural diamonds, emeralds and weighs approximately two kg.

'It took the expert team at Shiv Narayan Jewellers eight months to handcraft and bring this work of art to life'.