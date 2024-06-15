News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'My Father Fought In The 1971 War'

'My Father Fought In The 1971 War'

By BHUPINDER SINGH
June 15, 2024 08:58 IST
To share your Father's Day story with us (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about your him.

Karnail Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhupinder Singh

My name is Bhupinder Singh.

This photo of my father, Shri Karnail Singh, is when they were planning the Karachi attack on their killer boats in 1971 War.

We had no knowledge of my Dad's whereabouts for a week.

Then, finally, after 10 days, they were back -- proud and victorious.

I'm proud of my father.

Thank you, Bhupinder, for telling us about your illustrious father.

Share your daddy stories, and daddy pictures, with us.

Tell us what makes your father special, what makes the picture you are sending us special.

Let's celebrate our dads this Father's Day (June 16).

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) with your name and where you are from. Don't forget to include that picture.

We'll carry the best entries right here at Rediff.com.

 

BHUPINDER SINGH
