'My Father Fought In The 1971 War'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhupinder Singh

My name is Bhupinder Singh.

This photo of my father, Shri Karnail Singh, is when they were planning the Karachi attack on their killer boats in 1971 War.

We had no knowledge of my Dad's whereabouts for a week.

Then, finally, after 10 days, they were back -- proud and victorious.

I'm proud of my father.

Thank you, Bhupinder, for telling us about your illustrious father.

