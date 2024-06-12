'My Father Is My Strength And Power'

To share your Father's Day story with us (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about your him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jawed Iqbal

My dad is my superhero.

He was an officer in the Indian Postal Service.

I am so lucky to have his love and guidance in my life.

A father's love will always be imprinted on the heart of a son. He is always my strength and power. No matter how tall I grow, I still look up to him when I face any problem.

My father is a loving person who takes care of my entire family.

He is a very intelligent person who answers all my questions.

He respects his parents, my mother and each member of my family and loves all of them.

He has fulfilled the demands of each family member.

Thank you, Dad, for filling every day with the love and guidance I need. Everything you have taught me has stuck with me and I am lucky to have a dad like you.

Dad, you have given me the best things in life. Your care your time, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life.

Thank you, Jawed Iqbal, for letting us know about your wonderful father.

Happy Father's Day.

Share your daddy stories, and daddy pictures, with us.

Tell us what makes your father special, what makes the picture you are sending us special.

Let's celebrate our dads this Father's Day (June 16).

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) with your name and where you are from. Don't forget to include that picture.

We'll carry the best entries right here at Rediff.com.