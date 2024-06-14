Mona Singh: What My Father Taught Me

IMAGE: Mona Singh with her father, Jasbir Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

Actor Mona Singh's father Jasbir Singh, an officer in the armed forces, fought valiantly in the India-Pakistan War of 1971. After a life-threatening injury, he married Rani Singh, Mona's mother, in an arranged match.

"At a very young age, he lost his foot after he stepped on a mine. He was not married then.

"The marriage between my parents was arranged. My mum married a real hero. And that's what Dad is to me since childhood -- my hero, my guardian angel, my biggest pillar of strength and support.

"He's my guru, my mentor, my role model.

"His wisdom and guidance have played a pivotal role in shaping my character and values," she says. Till date, these values dictate the course of her personal and professional life.

"He has taught me resilience and how to face challenges head on in life.

"My relationship with my father is a journey of mental growth and understanding and finding joy and happiness together."

IMAGE: Mona and her husband, Shyam Rajagopalan, with her father and mother. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

Mona, who began her acting career over two decades ago with Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, says she's grateful to her father for the freedom he has given to her.

Despite coming from an Army background, she received unconditional support when she decided to become an actor.

"The best gift my dad has given me is the freedom to make my own choices and take responsibility for my decisions," she says.

Mona continues to reinvent herself across cinema and OTT, playing strong characters in Made In Heaven 2, Kaala Paani and, most recently, Munjya. Her fans love the positivity she radiates both on and off the screen.

"I often heard my dad say I am his dose of happiness," Mona smiles. "That's the best gift you can give your parents, isn't it? -- joy and happiness."