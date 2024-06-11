News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'My Father Gave Us Freedom To Choose'

'My Father Gave Us Freedom To Choose'

By IMRAN AHMED KHAN
June 11, 2024 09:57 IST
Father's Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Ahmed Khan

First of all, I'd like to thank Rediff.com for allowing me to share my story...

There are many things my father inculcated in us during though his upbringing -- always believe in process, always be honest, don't run after money, don't make the mistakes he has made, live a simple life, always keep your foundation/base strong in all walks of life and so on.

This is the advice we are now trying to inculcate in our kids.

I believe that if we keep utilising what our father taught us in our day-to-day life, we can succeed.

I understood the burden and responsibility that he faces only when I became a father in 2012.

The most special thing about my dad is that he has given us freedom to choose the life we wanted to live. At the same time, if anything goes wrong, he is available to support and guide us so that we can bring our life back on track.

Thank you, Imran Ahmed Khan, for telling us about your amazing father. Happy Father's Day to you both.

We'll carry the best entries right here at Rediff.com.

 

IMRAN AHMED KHAN
