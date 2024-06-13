My Father, The War Hero

To share your Father's Day story with us (Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Father's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about your him.

IMAGE: Wing Commander Trevor Keelor and Air Marshal Denzil Keelor were well known for their valour. Photographs: Kind courtesy Basil Arun Keelor

'My father is remembered even today for his devotion to his country,' says Basil Arun Keelor.

My father, Wing Commander Trevor Keelor, VRC, VM, was the kindest, most generous and bravest man that I have ever met.

He was the first Indian fighter pilot to shoot down a Pakistani F86 Sabre Jet in the 1965 Indo-Pak war for which our prime minister at the time, Lal Bahadur Shastri, awarded him the Vir Chakra.

Subsequently, his elder brother, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, also shot down a Sabre Jet.

The two brothers came to be known as the Keelor Brothers.

They are remembered even today for their outstanding skills as fighter pilots and their devotion and dedication to the country.



We miss Trevor on this special occasion of Father's Day. He was a shining example of everything that a father should be.

Thank you, Basil, for telling us about your inspirational father and uncle.

