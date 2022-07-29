Seen Marilyn Monroe's Scarecrow?

Glimpses of the Ireland Scarecrow Championship in Durrow, Ireland.

The championship started in 2009 and takes place during the Irish summer every year. The events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

This year's event, which began on July 24, will end on Monday, August 1s.

The event encourages residents of Durrow to make their own scarecrows of straws and other material for the competition.

Meet some of the scarecrows that entered the Ireland Scarecrow Championship:

IMAGE: A child walks past a Marilyn Monroe themed scarecrow. All photographs: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk past a scarecrow titled 'Spidercrow'.

IMAGE: A scarecrow with Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

IMAGE: A child tumbles in front of an Austrian themed scarecrow as part of a group titled 'Around the World in 80 Bales'. Note Mozart at the centre of the attraction.

IMAGE: A German themed scarecrow is seen as part of the group titled 'Around the World in 80 Bales'.

IMAGE: A man walks past an Ireland themed scarecrow as part of the group titled 'Around the World in 80 Bales'.

IMAGE: A child holds an ice-cream besides a scarecrow themed around Ladies Gaelic Football Association player Eimear Barry, 'Saves the Hay'.

IMAGE: A woman and child walk past a plumber themed scarecrow titled 'Lou Flood'.

IMAGE: A boy parks a bicycle near a scarecrow titled 'Burning Turf'.

IMAGE: Scarecrows are seen in the likeness of 'The Three Tenors' (Pavarotti, Domingo, Carreras).

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com