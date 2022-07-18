News
Miss Universe Harnaaz's Doll Is Too CUTE

Miss Universe Harnaaz's Doll Is Too CUTE

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 18, 2022 09:33 IST
Barbie went desi with jhumakas and bangles.

Now, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu got her own mini-me.

And it's not Mattel Inc doing the honours, but a doll couturier label from Thailand.

Created by founder Grace Panisara, the doll has been modelled in the beauty queen's likeness.

Harnaaz brought home the coveted Miss Universe crown two decades after Lara Dutta's win in 2000, and the minature doll is a sweet tribute to her victory.

 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Grace Panisara/Instagram

The doll wears the same shimmering gown Harnaaz wore during the Miss Universe pageant.

 

South Africa's Lalela Mswane, right, and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, who were among the Top 3 at the Miss Universe pageant got mini-dolls as well.

 

The artist poses with her creations.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
