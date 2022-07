Madame Tussauds Comes To Noida

By Rediff Get Ahead

Meet the Celebs at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum at the DLF Mall, Noida.

The museum, operated by Merlin Entertainments India, hosts 50 waxworks of Indian and international celebrities.

IMAGE: A visitor takes a selfie with Usain Bolt as Virat Kohli practices his batting. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India, poses with Kohli as Lionel Messi weaves his magic in the background. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Aila! A visitor takes a selfie with Mr Tendulkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Milkha Singh is ready to race into history as Cristiano Ronaldo, Tendulkar and Kapil Dev enchant visitors in their signature poses. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A visitor poses with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: And can a waxwork museum be minus the People's President, A P J Abdul Kalam? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mitron! It's selfie time with NaMo. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Wish the PM's waxwork was more dramatic, like the man himself, don't you? Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam's waxwork looks so real. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: And that's SRK in his familiar wingspan pose. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The legendary showman Raj Kapoor in his Shree 420 avatar. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: No Kareena Kapoor waxwork can compare with Bebo's beauty. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com