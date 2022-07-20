News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Madame Tussauds Comes To Noida

Madame Tussauds Comes To Noida

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 20, 2022 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meet the Celebs at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum at the DLF Mall, Noida.

The museum, operated by Merlin Entertainments India, hosts 50 waxworks of Indian and international celebrities.

 

IMAGE: A visitor takes a selfie with Usain Bolt as Virat Kohli practices his batting. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India, poses with Kohli as Lionel Messi weaves his magic in the background. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aila! A visitor takes a selfie with Mr Tendulkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Milkha Singh is ready to race into history as Cristiano Ronaldo, Tendulkar and Kapil Dev enchant visitors in their signature poses. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A visitor poses with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And can a waxwork museum be minus the People's President, A P J Abdul Kalam? Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mitron! It's selfie time with NaMo. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Wish the PM's waxwork was more dramatic, like the man himself, don't you? Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam's waxwork looks so real. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: And that's SRK in his familiar wingspan pose. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The legendary showman Raj Kapoor in his Shree 420 avatar. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: No Kareena Kapoor waxwork can compare with Bebo's beauty. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
First Look: Kohli's wax statue unveiled!
First Look: Kohli's wax statue unveiled!
Kareena's wax statue unveiled!
Kareena's wax statue unveiled!
PIX: Aishwarya's new wax statue debuts at Tussauds, Blackpool
PIX: Aishwarya's new wax statue debuts at Tussauds, Blackpool
Jharkhand woman cop mowed down during vehicle check
Jharkhand woman cop mowed down during vehicle check
Satellite images show new Chinese village off Doklam
Satellite images show new Chinese village off Doklam
Sorabjee, Jethmalani, Salve...
Sorabjee, Jethmalani, Salve...
Windfall tax on fuel export, domestic crude slashed
Windfall tax on fuel export, domestic crude slashed

More like this

Does Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue look like her? VOTE!

Does Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue look like her? VOTE!

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances