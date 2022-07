By Rediff Get Ahead

A peek inside the Ice Pub in Prague, Czech Republic.

IMAGE: Here is your drink 'in the rocks'; the glasses are made of ice. All photographs: David W Cerny/Reuters

IMAGE: Beware! Don't let your tongue stick to the ice.

IMAGE: Customers chill as they wait to order a drink.

IMAGE: Cheers!

IMAGE: What's it like to drink sitting on an icy throne?

IMAGE: Shaken or stirred?

