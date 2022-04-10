News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Natasa Makes A Splash!

Natasa Makes A Splash!

By Rediff Cricket
April 10, 2022 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Natasa Stankovic

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya is on fire in IPL 2022.

Ravi Shastri, a good judge of cricketers, is impressed by the way Hardik has led the Gujarat Titans who are unbeaten in IPL 2022 so far.

Natasa Stankovic

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

At Gujarat games, Natasa Stankovic is an animated presence in the players's box, whooping in delight when her husband Hardik's team is up and cringing when the turn of play is not going GT's way.

She is also enjoying her time in the bio bubble, teaching her son Agastya Pandya to swim.

And enjoying her pooltime too!

The Serbian beauty posted photographs on Instagram from a swim session at the GT team hotel in Mumbai. And all we can say is WOW!

Check out the video below to see what we mean.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
Related News: Natasa Makes, Instagram
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik not used to bowling 4 overs, but getting there
Hardik not used to bowling 4 overs, but getting there
Why Hardik and Gujarat Titans are shining in IPL 2022
Why Hardik and Gujarat Titans are shining in IPL 2022
'Hardik's leadership skills stand out'
'Hardik's leadership skills stand out'
PLI schemes: India Inc urges govt to double incentive
PLI schemes: India Inc urges govt to double incentive
Watch The Pinaka Rocket Fly!
Watch The Pinaka Rocket Fly!
Can Sunrisers upset Gujarat Titans' dream start?
Can Sunrisers upset Gujarat Titans' dream start?
Imran tried to sack Army chief before ouster: Reports
Imran tried to sack Army chief before ouster: Reports

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

What's got Lara smiling?

What's got Lara smiling?

Why Is Kohli Angry?

Why Is Kohli Angry?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances