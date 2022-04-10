Natasa Makes A Splash!

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya is on fire in IPL 2022.

Ravi Shastri, a good judge of cricketers, is impressed by the way Hardik has led the Gujarat Titans who are unbeaten in IPL 2022 so far.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

At Gujarat games, Natasa Stankovic is an animated presence in the players's box, whooping in delight when her husband Hardik's team is up and cringing when the turn of play is not going GT's way.

She is also enjoying her time in the bio bubble, teaching her son Agastya Pandya to swim.

And enjoying her pooltime too!

The Serbian beauty posted photographs on Instagram from a swim session at the GT team hotel in Mumbai. And all we can say is WOW!

Check out the video below to see what we mean.