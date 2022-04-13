Incredibly Glamorous Jonita

Please click on the images for a look at Singer Jonita Gandhi's cool style moments.
IMAGE: Jonita puts her curves on display in a white tube top and yellow pants.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jonita Gandhi/Instagram
IMAGE: Walking the line between cool, casual and fun in a neon pink sweatshirt and laced-up boots.
IMAGE: Jonita looks fashion forward in a frilled dress with ankle-length boots.
IMAGE: Putting her spin on street style in a denim corset and black trousers.
IMAGE: What do you think of her embellished cutout top?
IMAGE: She seems to have perfected the art of party dressing.
IMAGE: Giving her casual WFH look a fashion upgrade.
IMAGE: Taking on a flirty vibe in a black T-shirt and a printed skirt.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com