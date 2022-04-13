News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Incredibly Glamorous Jonita

Incredibly Glamorous Jonita

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 13, 2022 12:44 IST
Please click on the images for a look at Singer Jonita Gandhi's cool style moments.

IMAGE: Jonita puts her curves on display in a white tube top and yellow pants.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jonita Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Walking the line between cool, casual and fun in a neon pink sweatshirt and laced-up boots.

 

IMAGE: Jonita looks fashion forward in a frilled dress with ankle-length boots.

 

IMAGE: Putting her spin on street style in a denim corset and black trousers. 

 

IMAGE: What do you think of her embellished cutout top?

 

IMAGE: She seems to have perfected the art of party dressing.

 

IMAGE: Giving her casual WFH look a fashion upgrade.

 

IMAGE: Taking on a flirty vibe in a black T-shirt and a printed skirt.

 Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
