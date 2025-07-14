HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MostlySane Prajakta Makes TIME's Top 100!

Source: ANI
July 14, 2025 16:37 IST

MostlySane Prajakta Koli just scored a dream honour -- she's on TIME magazine's prestigious radar.

Prajakta was named in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Creators List, and couldn't be happier. 'Being recognised as the first Indian creator on TIME's TIME100 Creators List is so humbling and deeply meaningful,' she shared.

'This isn't just about my journey -- it's about how powerful honest storytelling can be, and the huge responsibility we carry when we have a platform,'said the influencer who turned 32 on June 27.

'I've always believed that creators can spark conversations that truly matter and inspire change. Being acknowledged alongside so many influential voices from around the world only makes me more determined to use my platform for the causes I care about, whether that's climate action, education, or simply bringing a little happiness to someone's day.'

Prajakta shone in the Entertainment category, rubbing shoulders with big names like Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs and Heidi Wong.

Known to millions by her online moniker MostlySane, Prajakta began her YouTube journey in 2015, charming viewers with her sharp humour, honesty and all-too-relatable takes on life.

Over the years, she's teamed up with global heavyweights like the International Olympic Committee, the United Nations, the Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, and the COP Summit, using her voice for issues that matter.

In 2020, she made her acting debut with the short film Khayali Pulao, then captured hearts worldwide with Netflix's Mismatched. By 2022, she was lighting up the big screen in Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli just landed in TIME magazine. Honestly, who's surprised? All Photographs: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Smokey eyes, nude lips and a corset gown -- Prajakta brings serious queen energy.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: That peachy glow with a bold tube top? Effortlessly striking.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Rocking pastel blue coords and silver studs, her fresh, dewy makeup was simply mesmerising.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: A cheeky mirror selfie showed off her playful accessory game -- absolutely on point.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: This electric blue gown? Giving us Van Gogh vibes and proving she's a master at playing with colour.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Glowing in a green kashidakri kurti, Prajakta's radiant smile stole the spotlight.

 

Prajakta Koli

