Prajakta Koli Gets Married

After days of festivities, Prajakta Koli got married to longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday, February 25.
The wedding was held at the luxury resort, Oleander Farms, in Kajrat.
The newlyweds wore outfits designed by Anita Dongre.
The mehendi and the haldi ceremonies were held before the wedding.
Prajakta and Vrishank have been in a relationship for 11 years.
They announced their engagement in 2023.
Here's wishing them a happy married life!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com