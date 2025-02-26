Prajakta Koli Gets Married

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

After days of festivities, Prajakta Koli got married to longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday, February 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

The wedding was held at the luxury resort, Oleander Farms, in Kajrat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

The newlyweds wore outfits designed by Anita Dongre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

The mehendi and the haldi ceremonies were held before the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

Prajakta and Vrishank have been in a relationship for 11 years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

They announced their engagement in 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com