Did Prajakta Koli Make Her Fans Cry?

They stood there, reading bits of the book and looking at each other with tears in their eyes; the words seemed to be resonating with them.

An excited buzz of constant chatter filled the air as the large group -- predominantly teenagers -- milled about at Crossword's new store in Santacruz, north west Mumbai.

They were waiting for one of their favourite influencers, Prajakta Koli.

Prajakta was pretty excited too. Too Good To Be True, a romance, is the 31 year old's debut as a writer. This is the latest feather in her hat; Prajakta is already a social media star and an actor.

When she finally made her appearance, her fanbase, clutching copies of her book for the signing, greeted her with...

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: ...Cameras and squeals. They had captured their first glimpse but were, of course, hoping for a selfie in a bit.

IMAGE: Prajakta herself seemed pretty blown by the electric atmosphere.

Soon, the discussion about the book was in full flow.

She dove into her creative journey, spilling the beans on everything from how she scripted her YouTube magic to how she ended up writing her book.

Prajakta loves the real-life romance vibe and could not stop once she began talking about her favourite love stories.

Want to know why relationships matter so much to Prajakta? Watch the video :)

But would a generation obsessed with reels, shorts -- in fact anything that can be consumed quickly -- have the patience to read a book? Oh, Prajakta was sure they would and she also knew why.

Will her book become a show or a film? Prajakta was visibly excited about...

More glimpses from the fun-filled evening:

IMAGE: The signing of copies for her fans.

IMAGE: Love those bookmarks! Quite apt for a romance like Too Good To Be True.

IMAGE: A self-professed bibliophile, she shared some of her favourite reads during her book launch and talked about the writers who have inspired her.

IMAGE: Her proud parents, Archana and Manoj Koli.

IMAGE: Prajakta was in her element, rocking jhumkas, bootcut jeans, fresh white sneakers and a gorgeous ivory anarkali from the fabulous Anita Dongre label.