Prajakta Koli's Haldi Ceremony

After sharing some fun pictures from the mehendi ceremony, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have shared pictures from the haldi ceremony.

The fashion has been upped a notch, as the ritual will be followed by the musical night.

The wedding will take place on February 25.

The bride and groom wear Anita Dongre's custom-made outfits.

Prajakta can't stop dancing, and Vrishank can't stop looking!

The wedding festivities are being held in Karjat, a township near Mumbai.

The happy couple.

Prajakta is known for her Web series Mismatched and the movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Prajakta's smile, up close.

The blushing bride-to-be...

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com