Prajakta Koli's Haldi Ceremony

After sharing some fun pictures from the mehendi ceremony, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have shared pictures from the haldi ceremony.
The fashion has been upped a notch, as the ritual will be followed by the musical night.
The wedding will take place on February 25.
The bride and groom wear Anita Dongre's custom-made outfits.
Prajakta can't stop dancing, and Vrishank can't stop looking!
The wedding festivities are being held in Karjat, a township near Mumbai.
The happy couple.
Prajakta is known for her Web series Mismatched and the movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo.
Prajakta's smile, up close.
The blushing bride-to-be...
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com