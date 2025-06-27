The Many Moods Of Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli is turning a year older and she's doing it in style.

From relatable girl-next-door vibes to power-packed professional appearances, her fashion journey mirrors her growth.

She plays with silhouettes, surprises with colour and shows us that comfort and confidence can co-exist.

On her special day, here's a look at the many moods of Prajakta.

IMAGE: Offbeat and joyful, Prajakta rocks a green striped print dress with a pendant with her initial, P. All photographs: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

IMAGE: She has her 'Simran from DDLJ' moment in Chandigarh's sarson ka khet, wearing her fave designer, Anita Dongre.

IMAGE: Layers, prints and a little quirk -- her personal style stays playful and smart.

IMAGE: She generally has an Indian-inspired element in her outfits like these cute jhumkas that she's wearing with her blue printed outfit.

IMAGE: Dreamy lilac hues and statement jewellery -- this birthday girl knows how to do understated glam.

IMAGE: She’s all smiles and sunshine in this vibrant embroidered dress.

IMAGE: A little sparkle, a lot of personality -- Prajakta celebrates herself and we’re here for it.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES