The Many Moods Of Prajakta Koli

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: June 27, 2025 09:45 IST

x

Prajakta Koli is turning a year older and she's doing it in style.

From relatable girl-next-door vibes to power-packed professional appearances, her fashion journey mirrors her growth.

She plays with silhouettes, surprises with colour and shows us that comfort and confidence can co-exist.

On her special day, here's a look at the many moods of Prajakta.

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Offbeat and joyful, Prajakta rocks a green striped print dress with a pendant with her initial, P. All photographs: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: She has her 'Simran from DDLJ' moment in Chandigarh's sarson ka khet, wearing her fave designer, Anita Dongre.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Layers, prints and a little quirk -- her personal style stays playful and smart.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: She generally has an Indian-inspired element in her outfits like these cute jhumkas that she's wearing with her blue printed outfit.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: Dreamy lilac hues and statement jewellery -- this birthday girl knows how to do understated glam.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: She’s all smiles and sunshine in this vibrant embroidered dress.

 

Prajakta Koli

IMAGE: A little sparkle, a lot of personality -- Prajakta celebrates herself and we’re here for it.

REDIFF STYLE
