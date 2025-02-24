HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
At Prajakta Koli's Mehendi

February 24, 2025 10:34 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal/Instagram

Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli is all set to wed her lawyer boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on February 25. The wedding festivities started with the mehendi ceremony over the weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal /Instagram

The couple announced their engagement in 2023.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal /Instagram

Vrishank hails from Kathmandu, but studied law in Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal /Instagram

The couple met through a mutual friend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal /Instagram

The wedding festivities are reportedly held in Karjat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal /Instagram

Prajakta's parents Archana and Manoj Koli were seen dancing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal /Instagram

Watch this space for more wedding pictures!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

