At Prajakta Koli's Mehendi

Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli is all set to wed her lawyer boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on February 25. The wedding festivities started with the mehendi ceremony over the weekend.
The couple announced their engagement in 2023.
Vrishank hails from Kathmandu, but studied law in Mumbai.
The couple met through a mutual friend.
The wedding festivities are reportedly held in Karjat.
Prajakta's parents Archana and Manoj Koli were seen dancing.
Watch this space for more wedding pictures!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com