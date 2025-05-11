'Mom, You Are My Safe Space'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi

Tanvi writes a heartfelt thank you letter to her mother Manisha for standing by her during good times and bad.

Dear Mom,

I just wanted to take a moment to tell you how much you mean to me.

Your love, strength and guidance have guided me to who I am, and I am very grateful for everything you have done.

From the little things you do every day to the big sacrifices you've made for our family, I notice and appreciate it all.

You have been my biggest supporter, my safe space and my role model.

I have learned so much from you; not just in words, but in how you live with kindness, patience and unconditional love.

You have always been with me whenever I needed you the most.

When Asmi was born, I was clueless about how to handle her, but you used to manage household work in the morning and, at night, you would stay awake with me just so I wouldn't get stressed.

You were just amazing. I can't explain in words.

When Dad passed away, that was the time when you needed me the most.

Considering Pranav and me, you had become so strong. You managed both of us during those tough times.

You have always stood firm with me in my good and bad times.

No matter where life takes me, you will always be in my heart.

Thank you for being my mom. You will always be my mentor.

I love you.

Tanu

'A mother is how things begin,' says Suracharya Verma about his mom Gitarani Goswami.

To Maa,

My most favourite word, also the person whom I love most.

I feel proud to be your son. Your empathy, your down-to-earth nature and your simplicity makes you someone who is always special.

I never get chance to say thank you, but this Mother’s Day I want make you feel so special.

I never understood your efforts, your unconditional love the day you got sick. Now, I proudly say that my mother is a homemaker.

Whenever I need to stay away from home, I always miss your food, especially your dal and aambol (sweet and sour mango chutney).

I am lucky that my day starts with your call and ends with your call,

Suracharya

