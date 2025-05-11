HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life

Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life

By ASHWINI MAHIMKAR
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 11, 2025 09:23 IST

x

A mother's day, they say, is never done.
Ashwini Mahimkar, a mother of two and a housewife staying in Dubai, lives that adage.

As my pictures show, my day is all about my children.

Their routine -- school, study, play, household chores, etc -- occupies me 24/7.

But, yes, at the end of the day, seeing them sleeping calmly in my arms, makes it worth it all.

When I get a few moments in between, I spend time creating content for the YouTube channel, Ambadnya, which means gratitude. I share my life and experiences and, yes, poems as well. This is my self-boosting therapy :)

Mother's Day

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashwini Mahimkar

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

 

Mother's Day

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ASHWINI MAHIMKAR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Amma, You Don't Preach -- You 'Live' By Example'
'Amma, You Don't Preach -- You 'Live' By Example'
Have You Cooked With Your Mother? I Did
Have You Cooked With Your Mother? I Did
Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam
Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam
Mother India
Mother India
Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum
Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

Microsoft Unveils Surface Laptop & Surface Pro Devices

VIDEOS

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in precision strikes0:19

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in...

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army shares Video1:26

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army...

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad located in Pakistan's Sialkot across from Akhnoor0:45

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad located in Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD