Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life

A mother's day, they say, is never done.

Ashwini Mahimkar, a mother of two and a housewife staying in Dubai, lives that adage.

As my pictures show, my day is all about my children.

Their routine -- school, study, play, household chores, etc -- occupies me 24/7.

But, yes, at the end of the day, seeing them sleeping calmly in my arms, makes it worth it all.

When I get a few moments in between, I spend time creating content for the YouTube channel, Ambadnya, which means gratitude. I share my life and experiences and, yes, poems as well. This is my self-boosting therapy :)