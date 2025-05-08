Write a letter to your mother this Mother's Day and tell her what she means to you and why she's so SPECIAL.

We've all been guilty of it at many points in our life. We've taken our mother for granted.

When she takes your mobile phone away because you are not studying, you rage and rant. But, when those great grades come in, she's forgotten.

Don't like what's been made for lunch/dinner? You reach for your phone to order, completely forgetting the effort she has invested in the meal.

Had a bad day or a bad moment? You snap at her even though she's not the cause.

Tired? Unwell? You automatically expect she will take care of you.

On a family holiday? Mom's the one keeping track of everything while everyone else has fun.

You need her help? You expect her to be there, irrespective of how it turns her world upside down.

Haven't we all done these things? Don't we forget to tell her how much she means to us?

And the love and care she's lavished on you over the years? Oh, that's what moms do, isn't it?

It's time to change that.

Write a letter to your mother this Mother's Day (Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 11) and tell her exactly what she means to you and why she's so SPECIAL.

