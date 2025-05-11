HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Hot Moms, Haute Looks: Kajal, Kareena, Raveena...

Hot Moms, Haute Looks: Kajal, Kareena, Raveena...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 11, 2025 11:27 IST

x

Who says Mom Life can’t be Glam Life?

This Mother’s Day, we’re raising a perfectly manicured toast to the fabulous celeb moms who juggle pacifiers, premieres and power suits, all while looking like they just stepped off the runway.

From matching outfits with their mini-mes to slaying solo in sequins, these fashion-forward mamas are here to prove that embracing motherhood is the new haute couture.

Raveena Tandon

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, twin in black sequins -- two generations of sparkle, one dazzling moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

Kajal A Kitchlu

IMAGE: Kajal Kitchlu proves denim can be divine in this corset dress; bonus points for the built-in cuddle break with her adorable tiny tot, Neil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

Bipasha Basu

IMAGE: Sunshine served double! Bipasha Basu and her little one, Devi, light up the frame in happy yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fierce look says boss mode but when Jeh Ali Khan reaches her side? Total heart-melter! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and her little fashionista, Raha, go baroque and beautiful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Pranita Subhash

IMAGE: Angelic vibes only! Pranita Subhash and her daughter, Arna, float through the frame in dreamy whites. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

 

Nayanthara

IMAGE: Nayanthara doesn’t just twin; she double-twins with her boys Uyir and Ulagam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life
Snapshots: One Busy Day In A Mom's Life
'Maa Kya Hoti Hai, Maa Banne Ke Baad Behtar Jaana Hai'
'Maa Kya Hoti Hai, Maa Banne Ke Baad Behtar Jaana Hai'
'Amma, You Don't Preach -- You 'Live' By Example'
'Amma, You Don't Preach -- You 'Live' By Example'
Mother India
Mother India
Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom
Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army shares Video1:26

India destroys terrorist launchpads close to LoC, Army...

National crush Sonal Chauhan spotted in casual outfit1:21

National crush Sonal Chauhan spotted in casual outfit

'1971 circumstances were different': Shashi Tharoor backs ceasefire4:53

'1971 circumstances were different': Shashi Tharoor backs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD