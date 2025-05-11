Hot Moms, Haute Looks: Kajal, Kareena, Raveena...

Who says Mom Life can’t be Glam Life?

This Mother’s Day, we’re raising a perfectly manicured toast to the fabulous celeb moms who juggle pacifiers, premieres and power suits, all while looking like they just stepped off the runway.

From matching outfits with their mini-mes to slaying solo in sequins, these fashion-forward mamas are here to prove that embracing motherhood is the new haute couture.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, twin in black sequins -- two generations of sparkle, one dazzling moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajal Kitchlu proves denim can be divine in this corset dress; bonus points for the built-in cuddle break with her adorable tiny tot, Neil. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunshine served double! Bipasha Basu and her little one, Devi, light up the frame in happy yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fierce look says boss mode but when Jeh Ali Khan reaches her side? Total heart-melter! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and her little fashionista, Raha, go baroque and beautiful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Angelic vibes only! Pranita Subhash and her daughter, Arna, float through the frame in dreamy whites. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

IMAGE: Nayanthara doesn’t just twin; she double-twins with her boys Uyir and Ulagam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES