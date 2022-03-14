News
No One Rocks The Gym Look Like Bani

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 14, 2022 10:54 IST
Please give it up for Bani J for upping the ante when it comes to fashion.

Her style is edgy and fun, with a hint of sexiness as she bares her toned abs in cropped tops and tracks.

Please click on the images for a look at Bani's style moments.

IMAGE: Bani brings in the heat in athleisure separates.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Bani J/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She has been sharing her stunning outfits on Instagram for fans to admire.

 

IMAGE: Her Sunday workout look is pure style goals.

 

IMAGE: We know Bani has a fantastic workout wardrobe, but this all-pink look takes the cake.

 

IMAGE: Flaunting her figure in a form-flattering look.

 

IMAGE: Who wouldn't want to copy this cool look?

 

IMAGE: No one rocks gym wear like Bani.

 

IMAGE: Bani proves one can't go wrong with the classic white-blue combo.

 

IMAGE: This all-yellow look is a winner. Don't miss the purple hair and pink socks.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
