Fun Ways To Wear Yellow

The one colour that screams summer is yellow.

Please click on the images to be inspired by celebs looking effortlessly stylish in the season's favourite colour.

IMAGE: Summer is the time you ditch layers for an easy, breezy, comfortable look.

Take a cue for Aisha Sharma on how to make a sexy statement in a cutout dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif's relaxed chic yellow dress will help brave the summer heat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: You may want to invest in Shanaya Kapoor's hassle-free workout look that pairs beautifully with white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: It's a great time to bring out your light saris like Sonarika Bhadoria does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

IMAGE: Shama Sikander's postcard perfect look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik sizzles in a tube top, that is a summer staple, and ripped denim pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

IMAGE: If short hemlines dominate your summer wardrobe, Krystle D'Souza's look is meant for you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to add a dressy, festive feel to your summer wardrobe?

Get inspired by Sophie Choudry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

IMAGE: Let the weather not stop you from suiting up like Natasha Stankovic Pandya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha Sharma's look is absolutely on-point.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com