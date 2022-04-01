News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Fun Ways To Wear Yellow

Fun Ways To Wear Yellow

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 01, 2022 12:39 IST
The one colour that screams summer is yellow.

Please click on the images to be inspired by celebs looking effortlessly stylish in the season's favourite colour.

IMAGE: Summer is the time you ditch layers for an easy, breezy, comfortable look.
Take a cue for Aisha Sharma on how to make a sexy statement in a cutout dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif's relaxed chic yellow dress will help brave the summer heat.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: You may want to invest in Shanaya Kapoor's hassle-free workout look that pairs beautifully with white sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's a great time to bring out your light saris like Sonarika Bhadoria does.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shama Sikander's postcard perfect look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik sizzles in a tube top, that is a summer staple, and ripped denim pants.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If short hemlines dominate your summer wardrobe, Krystle D'Souza's look is meant for you.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Want to add a dressy, festive feel to your summer wardrobe?
Get inspired by Sophie Choudry.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Let the weather not stop you from suiting up like Natasha Stankovic Pandya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma's look is absolutely on-point.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
