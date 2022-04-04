What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys

Please click on the images for a look at what the celebs wore to the Grammy awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
IMAGE: Carrie Underwood cut a gorgeous figure in a purple dress as she performed onstage.
Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images
IMAGE: H.E.R was all dolled up in sequins.
Her jumpsuit in shades of yellow featured exaggerated sleeves and a deep neck.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
IMAGE: Paris Hilton looked pretty in a see-through embellished gown.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
IMAGE: Snoh Aalegra's metallic off-the-shoulder gown fit her beautifully.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Tiara Thomas was a hot mess in sheer.
She completed the look with a black jacket and a funky hair style
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Bella Harris slipped her sexy figure into a black figure-hugging, cleavage-plunging dress.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Jasmine Sanders wowed in a lace dress with 3D butterflies on it.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Olivia Rodrigo made a dramatic red carpet entry in a black gown.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
IMAGE: Saweetie turned head in an asymmetrical gown.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Lily Aldridge stood tall in a minimalist black dress.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
IMAGE: Lady Gaga was a vision in a structure black-and-white gown.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Halsey channeled her inner diva in a brown bustier worn with a black skirt and a matching hat.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Kelsea Ballerini put on a daring display in a thigh-high slit silhouette.
Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Sofia Carson chose a flowing gown with a sheer train for the red carpet.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images