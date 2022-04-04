What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys

Please click on the images for a look at what the celebs wore to the Grammy awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

IMAGE: Carrie Underwood cut a gorgeous figure in a purple dress as she performed onstage.

Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images

IMAGE: H.E.R was all dolled up in sequins.

Her jumpsuit in shades of yellow featured exaggerated sleeves and a deep neck.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Paris Hilton looked pretty in a see-through embellished gown.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Snoh Aalegra's metallic off-the-shoulder gown fit her beautifully.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Tiara Thomas was a hot mess in sheer.

She completed the look with a black jacket and a funky hair style

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bella Harris slipped her sexy figure into a black figure-hugging, cleavage-plunging dress.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jasmine Sanders wowed in a lace dress with 3D butterflies on it.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Olivia Rodrigo made a dramatic red carpet entry in a black gown.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Saweetie turned head in an asymmetrical gown.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lily Aldridge stood tall in a minimalist black dress.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lady Gaga was a vision in a structure black-and-white gown.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Halsey channeled her inner diva in a brown bustier worn with a black skirt and a matching hat.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kelsea Ballerini put on a daring display in a thigh-high slit silhouette.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sofia Carson chose a flowing gown with a sheer train for the red carpet.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images