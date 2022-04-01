Charithra Chandran, Bridgerton's Indian Star

Ever since the second season of Bridgerton dropped on Netflix, folks can't stop raving about the Sharma sisters.

In the series, Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma, the youngest Sharma who looks pretty, is multi-talented and perfect in every sense, which is why she is also named the diamond of the season by the queen.

But who is Charithra in real life?

Please click on the images below for a better look at Charithra's life and journey.

IMAGE: Charithra, centre, flanked by her parents Palanichamy, left, and mother Shanti on her graduation day at Oxford in 2019.

Charithra was born in Scotland to parents who are medical professionals.

After her parents separated, she lived briefly in Tamil Nadu with her grandparents before returning to the UK to commence her education.

Charithra has a BA in philosophy, politics and economy from New College, Oxford.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Charithra Chandran/Instagram

IMAGE: Posing with her mum Shanti with whom she lives.

IMAGE: Charithra was a part of the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain before she made her debut with the second season of Alex Rider in 2021.

IMAGE: On the sets of Bridgerton 2 with her onscreen sister Kate Sharma played by Simone Ashley.

IMAGE: The 25 year old has an impeccable taste in fashion and likes promoting Indian designers on her outings.

IMAGE: Unlike her onscreen character Edwina, Charithra loves food and often posts mouthwatering pictures from her travels.