Masaba-Satyadeep's FUN Wedding Bash

The shaadi of Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27 was a private, intimate, few-people affair with just close family in attendance.

The brand-new couple hosted a small wedding party the same evening in Mumbai for their friends.

IMAGE: The hosts Masaba and Satyadeep.

The simplicity of Masaba's reception attire will have you tongue tied.

Go away zari. Go away auspicious colours. Go away bling-shing. Go away big rupee signs. Go away heavy silks. Go away tradition.

Hello, pale blue and black modern elegance with a little bit of sariness.

Mr Masaba was gallant in white and cream.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: World-famous former cricketer Vivian Richards was at his daughter Masaba's side looking daddy dapper in grey.

IMAGE: And here's the family following the same dress code of less is more. From left to right: Satyadeep's sister Chinmaya Misra and mom Nalini Misra Tyabji, Viv Richards, the newlyweds, Vivek Mehra and N eena Gupta.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor lit up the night in Masaba's Chaand Baby anarkali.

IMAGE: Shashi Ranjan took the semi-formal route in a mustard turtle neck.

IMAGE: Soni Razdan came wrapped in flowers.

IMAGE: Former cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Ashish Nehra. Ashish was accompanied by his wife, a lilac-swathed Rushma.

IMAGE: Karan Boolani walked in, in suave black, solo without the missus Rhea.

IMAGE: Kapoor scion, Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor of The Pink Shirt With Quarreling Tigers arrived with the colour, while his companions Krishita Shetty and dad Kunal Kapoor were clad in sober black and white.

IMAGE: Black. Black. Flowers on black -- Amol Parashar, Konkona Sensharma and Sandhya Mridul were a sentence in black.

IMAGE: Gold gowned Dia Mirza with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi.