As Robin's Dimpy, Harshita Shekhar Gaur shines in Mirzapur 2.

Her rangeen wardrobe will leave you captivated.

All she needs is 'food (and love)' and a suitcase filled with simple, extremely comfortable, romantic outfits.

IMAGE: It's love at first sight seeing her in this bright lime-coloured outfit.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Harshita Shekhar Gaur/Instagram

IMAGE: She doesn't need an excuse to slip her bod into a bikini.

IMAGE: Bindi, bracelets and pout in place, Harshita is a noor in maroon.

IMAGE: If she's wearing her gold sari, it has to be paired with a bindi and red lipstick!

IMAGE: Her chocolate brown kurta set -- brown continues to remain a hot favourite -- is eye-catching and requires minimal accessories.

IMAGE: She doesn't need a reason to flirt with florals.