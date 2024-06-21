Baby Doll Avneet Kaur

Getting decked up is Avneet Kaur's 'love language', she says.

And she prefers to be her own rainbow, choosing VIBGYOR clothes that have never a dull pal.

The Luv Ki Arrange Marriage actor, who shot to fame with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 (she was the youngest contestant on the show), has been performing since the age of eight. A commerce student, Avneet was bitten severely by the dancing bug early on, participating in Dance India Dance Li'l Champs and Dance Ke Superstars.

Every pic she puts on her timeline is better then the next; always a moment to, umm, gasp. Her mumma calls her titli (butterfly), but her wardrobe gives off bijli (lightning) bolts.

IMAGE: Floral cottons on the go? Make it breathtaking!

Avneet gives the whole getup a step up with braids and pink lips.

The bougainvillea background pretties up the picture.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Oooo! Gleaming, tanned shoulders. A wonderful accessory.

IMAGE: Yeh Mera Lehenga Bada Hai Mehnga! Yes, Avneet very chamma, chamma.

Just the attire for Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Do you love your midriff? Be sure to choose a cropped top/bodysuit for yourself that provides you with as much ammo as Avneet's.

IMAGE: Only one word: Luscious.

IMAGE: From bodacious to little girl frilly... Her timeline is an arc taking her from 'gudiya' to nymph and back again.

IMAGE: Whatever the mausam, she is 'always a saree girl'.