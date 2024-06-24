Meet Fashion Darlings: Disha, Isha, Ridhima...

Disha Patani set the tone in all-black at the launch of the Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum at the Taj Palace, Mumbai.

Most of the B-town celebs who joined her on the red carpet stuck to the colour theme; some, however, chose to wear shades of red, gold and white.

IMAGE: Disha Patani's jaw-dropping entrance.

IMAGE: Isha Malviya glowed in gold.

IMAGE: Aaditi Pohankar's dramatic tiered gown.

IMAGE: Manisha Rani was spectacular in a two-tone, halterneck dress.

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit showed up in the hottest colour of the season.

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa was sassy in checks.

IMAGE: Khushali Kumar kept her fashion game strong in a coral silhouette.

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji ditched the gown and opted for a metallic sari.

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala's silver tassels completely changed the look of what would have otherwise been just another LBD.

IMAGE: Mandana Karimi embraced a more formal feel in a cropped blazer and matching trousers.

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar's look was all about low-key sophistication.

IMAGE: Juhi Godambe tapped into her inner diva.

IMAGE: Pragya Kapoor was the perfect blend of laidback chic.