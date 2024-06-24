Meet Fashion Darlings: Disha, Isha, Ridhima...

Disha Patani set the tone in all-black at the launch of the Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum at the Taj Palace, Mumbai.
Most of the B-town celebs who joined her on the red carpet stuck to the colour theme; some, however, chose to wear shades of red, gold and white.
IMAGE: Disha Patani's jaw-dropping entrance.
IMAGE: Isha Malviya glowed in gold.
IMAGE: Aaditi Pohankar's dramatic tiered gown.
IMAGE: Manisha Rani was spectacular in a two-tone, halterneck dress.
IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit showed up in the hottest colour of the season.
IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa was sassy in checks.
IMAGE: Khushali Kumar kept her fashion game strong in a coral silhouette.
IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji ditched the gown and opted for a metallic sari.
IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala's silver tassels completely changed the look of what would have otherwise been just another LBD.
IMAGE: Mandana Karimi embraced a more formal feel in a cropped blazer and matching trousers.
IMAGE: Jiya Shankar's look was all about low-key sophistication.
IMAGE: Juhi Godambe tapped into her inner diva.
IMAGE: Pragya Kapoor was the perfect blend of laidback chic.