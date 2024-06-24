News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Fashion Darlings: Disha, Isha, Ridhima...

Meet Fashion Darlings: Disha, Isha, Ridhima...

By REDIFF STYLE
June 24, 2024 13:26 IST
Disha Patani set the tone in all-black at the launch of the Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum at the Taj Palace, Mumbai. 

Most of the B-town celebs who joined her on the red carpet stuck to the colour theme; some, however, chose to wear shades of red, gold and white. 

IMAGE: Disha Patani's jaw-dropping entrance. 

 

IMAGE: Isha Malviya glowed in gold.  

 

IMAGE: Aaditi Pohankar's dramatic tiered gown. 

 

IMAGE: Manisha Rani was spectacular in a two-tone, halterneck dress. 

 

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit showed up in the hottest colour of the season. 

 

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa was sassy in checks. 

 

IMAGE: Khushali Kumar kept her fashion game strong in a coral silhouette. 

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji ditched the gown and opted for a metallic sari. 

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala's silver tassels completely changed the look of what would have otherwise been just another LBD. 

 

IMAGE: Mandana Karimi embraced a more formal feel in a cropped blazer and matching trousers. 

 

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar's look was all about low-key sophistication. 

 

IMAGE: Juhi Godambe tapped into her inner diva.  

 

IMAGE: Pragya Kapoor was the perfect blend of laidback chic. 

